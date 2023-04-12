Missouri starting pitcher Logan Lunceford delivers a pitch (copy)

Missouri right-hander Logan Lunceford delivers a pitch against Vanderbilt this past Thursday at Taylor Stadium. The freshman will start for the Tigers in their Southeastern Conference series opener against Texas A&M on Thursday in College Station, Texas.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

After a blowout victory against Missouri State on Tuesday, Missouri baseball will return to Southeastern Conference action to face Texas A&M in a three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in College Station, Texas.

The two programs have met 80 times prior to this weekend’s series at Blue Bell Park, and the Aggies hold a 44-35-1 advantage. In the teams’ most-recent series in 2021, the Tigers took two of three against Texas A&M at Taylor Stadium.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you