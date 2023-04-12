After a blowout victory against Missouri State on Tuesday, Missouri baseball will return to Southeastern Conference action to face Texas A&M in a three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in College Station, Texas.
The two programs have met 80 times prior to this weekend’s series at Blue Bell Park, and the Aggies hold a 44-35-1 advantage. In the teams’ most-recent series in 2021, the Tigers took two of three against Texas A&M at Taylor Stadium.
Texas A&M (20-13, 5-7 SEC) is coming off of a 5-1 home loss to UTSA on Tuesday. Before that, the Aggies traveled to Auburn and took two of three against the Tigers.
Two players to look out for are Aggies infielder Hunter Haas and outfielder Jace LaViolette. Haas is slugging .545 and has 21 RBI, and LaViolette leads the team with eight home runs and 34 RBI.
Right-hander Nathan Dettmer will be the starting pitcher for Texas A&M on Thursday. The junior currently holds an ERA of 5.98. It has not yet been announced who will start on the mound for Texas A&M on Friday or Saturday.
Luke Mann and Ty Wilmsmeyer have been hot recently for Missouri (21-11, 4-8). Mann hit a home run in the series opener against Vanderbilt this past Thursday and a solo blast against Missouri State, and Wilmsmeyer hit two home runs during the series against the fourth-ranked Commodores and had two hits against the Bears.
Dalton Bargo and Hank Zeisler are also coming off strong performances heading into the matchup against the Aggies.
Bargo had two hits — including a home run — against Missouri State, and Zeisler is coming off a game in which he had two triples and drove in a pair of runs.
Freshman right-hander Logan Lunceford will get his second career SEC start in the series opener for Missouri.
Fellow right-hander Chandler Murphy will start on the mound for the Tigers on Saturday. Missouri’s starting pitcher for Friday has yet to be announced.