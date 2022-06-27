Josh Day will transfer from Missouri baseball after two seasons, he announced via Twitter on Monday.
The shortstop posted to his Twitter account thanking MU coaches, players and the school for “giving me the opportunity to represent the University these past two years.”
Day had a stellar campaign for Steve Bieser’s club, hitting .340 on the year, the second best mark on the team. He also ranked 15th among SEC hitters with a .435 on-base percentage.
Day was named second-team All-SEC in 2022, the only MU player to receive the honor. One of his seven home runs was a walk-off no-doubter against Mississippi State.
Day came to MU after two seasons at Copiah Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. He hit .267 with three homers and 11 RBI in 15 games in 2019-20, before Copiah Lincoln’s season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers went 28-23 — 10-20 in conference play — and missed out on the SEC Tournament.
Tigers
get commitment from Razorbacks’ Leach
While one Tiger went out the door, another will be coming through after Arkansas transfer Dylan Leach announced Monday he would be joining the Tigers.
Leach took to Twitter to make the announcement after playing for the Razorbacks for the past two seasons.
The catcher played in 24 games, hitting .224 and slugging .517 along with a .988 fielding percentage, serving mostly as the backup to Michael Turner. His best game came against Central Arkansas, where he homered twice while hitting for the cycle and notched 14 total bases.