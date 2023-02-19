Missouri baseball was able to capitalize off a Texas Christian error for a go-ahead run in the 10th inning, which ended up completing a comeback to give the Tigers a 9-8 victory in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Prior to the extra inning, Horned Frogs pitcher Mason Speaker singled into right field at the bottom of the ninth to tie the game with two outs. Speaker's hit drove in two runs to regain momentum for TCU.

