Missouri baseball was able to capitalize off a Texas Christian error for a go-ahead run in the 10th inning, which ended up completing a comeback to give the Tigers a 9-8 victory in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Prior to the extra inning, Horned Frogs pitcher Mason Speaker singled into right field at the bottom of the ninth to tie the game with two outs. Speaker's hit drove in two runs to regain momentum for TCU.
Sophomore outfielder Juju Stevens and junior infielder Trevor Austin both had big moments for Missouri at the top of the ninth inning. Stevens hit an RBI single into left field to give the Tigers their first lead since the first inning. Austin followed with a single to bring fifth-year senior infielder Cam Chick home to extend their lead.
The Tigers rallied in the seventh inning. Fifth-year senior infielder Luke Mann singled into left field, scoring catcher Tre Morris.
Missouri dug themselves into a hole early.
The Tigers allowed three runs in the fourth inning. A throwing error cost Missouri a run, allowing junior outfielder Luke Boyers to score. Freshman infielder Anthony Silva grounded out for a second RBI, and outfielder Austin Davis hit an RBI double to extend the Horned Frogs lead to 6-2.
Freshman pitcher and Missouri football quarterback Sam Horn came up big for the Tigers when he entered the game in the fifth inning. Horn recorded three strikeouts and only allowed two hits in the three innings that he pitched.
Pitcher Zach Franklin also had a clutch performance for Missouri after giving up the lead in the ninth inning. Franklin had seven strikeouts, including two in the bottom of the 10th inning to close out the game.
Junior Javyn Pimental got his first start on the mound for the Tigers. After giving up three runs in the first inning, Pimental was able to settle down and record two strikeouts.
The Tigers ended the game with 16 hits and seven RBI.
Missouri also got an RBI from junior catcher Dylan Leach off a single to right field in the third inning, and Morris delivered two RBI in the third and fifth innings.
Missouri will travel to Miami to begin its four-game series against Florida International at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.