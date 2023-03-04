Missouri baseball won both seven-inning games of Saturday’s doubleheader against Texas Southern at Taylor Stadium. MU blanked the visitors 8-0 in the first game and needed a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning to win the second 8-7.
Missouri will go for the series sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday at Taylor Stadium.
Missouri 8, Texas Southern 0: MU right-hander Chandler Murphy earned his first win of the season after a strong start. The senior (1-1) struck out five and allowed two hits over six innings of work.
DH Dalton Bargo tripled into left field to drive Luke Mann home in the first inning. Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler followed with a sacrifice fly to score Bargo.
Bargo also scored off an RBI single from junior outfielder Ross Lovich in the bottom of the third.
In the bottom of the fifth, Trevor Austin singled to left field. Zeisler followed with a two-run home run to extend Missouri’s lead to 5-0.
“Our baserunning was better in the first game,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “Our experienced runners were having success reaching extra bases on hits, and I wanted to see more of that in the second game.”
Bargo led Missouri with three hits, while Mann and Austin added two each.
Missouri 8, Texas Southern 7: With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, sophomore Juju Stevens broke a 5-all tie with a three-run homer to give the host Tigers a sweep of the doubleheader.
Texas Southern (7-6) nearly came back in the seventh.
Jordan Vidato hit an RBI double, and CJ Castillo followed with an RBI single to pull Texas Southern within a run. MU reliever Zach Franklin struck out Gabriel Vasquez to end the game and improve to 2-0 on the season.
“It’s all about the fight,” Bieser said. “We never gave up, and we handled adversity. We showed maturity and toughness.”
MU starter Tony Neubeck ran into trouble in the fourth inning. The sophomore left-hander hit and walked a batter, and Jeffry Mercado followed with a three-run homer to tie the game at 5.
Just as Missouri (8-2) did in the first game, Texas Southern started hot. Castillo hit an RBI double, and Alexander Olivo recorded an RBI single to give the visitors a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
“I want to see the starting pitchers improve,” Bieser said. “We allowed less runs in later innings this season, but I want to see us start better.”
Missouri responded with some power of its own. Mann blasted a solo home run over the center-field wall in the bottom of the first, and Stevens smacked an RBI double in the second to tie the game at 2.
Bargo and Lovich also played big parts in the second game. Bargo doubled to center field in the third inning to drive in Matt Garcia, and Lovich hit a two-run home run to put MU ahead 5-2.
Franklin struck out seven of the 12 batters he faced over three innings of relief. He allowed three hits and the two seventh-inning runs.