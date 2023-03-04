Juju Stevens mug

Juju Stevens

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball won both seven-inning games of Saturday’s doubleheader against Texas Southern at Taylor Stadium. MU blanked the visitors 8-0 in the first game and needed a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning to win the second 8-7.

Missouri will go for the series sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday at Taylor Stadium.

