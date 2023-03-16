Luke Mann bats on Wednesday March 15, 2023 at Taylor Stadium (copy)

Missouri third baseman Luke Mann swings against Lamar on Wednesday at Taylor Stadium. Mann was a freshman the last time the Tigers beat Tennessee, which enters Southeastern Conference play ranked No. 2 in the country.

 Christian Wright/Missourian

Missouri enters Southeastern Conference play looking to snap a six-game losing streak against No. 2 Tennessee.

The Tigers lead the all-time series against the Volunteers 14-13. But only two current players — fifth-year senior Tre Morris and redshirt senior Luke Mann — were on the team the last time the Tigers beat the Vols, back on May 5, 2019.

