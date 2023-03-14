Missouri faces one more nonconference test before it begins Southeastern Conference play against No. 2 Tennessee on Friday.
The Tigers welcome Lamar to Taylor Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Wednesday's game marks the seventh meeting between the two programs, with Missouri having one the first five. The last meeting took place in 1990, when the Cardinals defeated the Tigers 7-2.
Missouri (12-3) is coming off a series win over New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Tigers and Highlanders split Friday's doubleheader, and MU won the rubber game 5-3 on Sunday.
Lamar (13-3) comes to Columbia riding a three-game winning streak.
The Cardinals won their first nine games of the season, a stretch that included a 7-4 road win over No. 15 Texas A&M and a 4-3 home win over Kansas State. They then lost three of four — including a 9-2 road loss to top-ranked LSU this past Wednesday — before rebounding with a home sweep of UC Riverside.
Senior catcher Ryan Snell and junior third baseman Ethan Ruiz have paced Lamar's offense thus far.
Snell has lived up to his preseason billing after being named to the Johnny Bench Award Watch list — presented to the best Division I catcher. He leads the Cardinals in hits (17), doubles (7), home runs (7), RBI (18), total bases (47), slugging percentage (.825) and OPS (1.210).
Ruiz is tied with Kirkland Banks, Josh Blankenship and Kanin Dodge for second on the team in hits (14) and is second behind Snell in slugging (.420). Ben McNaughton is hitting a team-best .340 and is 10-for-10 on stolen-base attempts.
Sophomore Hunter Hesseltine will start for Lamar. The left-hander has allowed just one hit in four innings of relief work this season.
Left-hander Ian Lohse will start for the Tigers. The junior took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against NJIT and has allowed five hits and four runs over eight innings of work this season.
Fifth-year senior Luke Mann and junior Trevor Austin have been Missouri's most consistent hitters through 15 games.
Mann leads the team in hits (22), runs (18) and total bases (42). He's tied with sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler for the team lead in home runs (5) and is hitting .379 with 12 RBI.
Austin and senior Ty Wilmsmeyer are tied for second on the team with 19 hits and a .373 batting average. Austin is also second on the team with 14 RBI, four behind Zeisler.
