Missouri’s Luke Mann runs to first base (copy)

Missouri third baseman Luke Mann runs to first base against Western Illinois this past Tuesday at Taylor Stadium. The fifth-year senior leads the Tigers in several offensive categories thus far, including hits (22) and total bases (42).

 Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian

Missouri faces one more nonconference test before it begins Southeastern Conference play against No. 2 Tennessee on Friday.

The Tigers welcome Lamar to Taylor Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

