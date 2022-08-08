On Feb. 17-19, Missouri baseball will travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it will open its 2023 season at the College Baseball Classic.

The Tigers will play three games in three days, including a matchup with former Big 12 and Big Eight rival Oklahoma State. MU’s two other games will be against Texas and TCU.

