On Feb. 17-19, Missouri baseball will travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it will open its 2023 season at the College Baseball Classic.
The Tigers will play three games in three days, including a matchup with former Big 12 and Big Eight rival Oklahoma State. MU’s two other games will be against Texas and TCU.
“This is an incredible opportunity for our players to compete in one of college baseball’s premier events and experience a first-class MLB environment,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “I know our fans will have plenty to look forward to in rekindling some historic rivalries dating back to the Big Eight era and beyond.”
Arkansas and Vanderbilt complete the SEC presence at the event.
The College Baseball showdown has been held since 2021.The 2023 event will be streamed on FloSports. Tickets for the event will go on sale later this year, per the release.