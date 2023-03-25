Missouri baseball was swept in a doubleheader Saturday by South Carolina, losing on a walk-off single in the 12th inning of Game 2 in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Tigers led 4-2 after seven innings, but the Gamecocks wouldn’t go away. With a runner on in the bottom of the eighth, freshman right fielder Ethan Petry blasted a two-run home run over the left-field bullpen to tie the game.
Ty Wilmsmeyer, who normally plays center field for the Tigers.
South Carolina loaded the bases in the 12th before Petry struck again. He hit a single up the middle off of Daniel Wissler to clinch the doubleheader and series sweep.
In Game 1, the Tigers fell 8-1. Ian Lohse, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, only lasted four batters.
After a game-opening fly-out, Lohse allowed a single to South Carolina designated hitter Gavin Casas and a home run to Petry.
Lohse walked the next batter, prompting a visit to the mound from the Tigers’ training staff. The left-hander left the game shortly after, making it a bullpen day for Missouri.
MU scored its only run on a double from Wilmsmeyer in the fourth, scoring first baseman Hank Zeisler.
A week after sweeping then-No. 2 Tennessee, Missouri was swept in three games by South Carolina. The Tigers next face Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois.
Offense falls flat for MU softball vs. Auburn
A lack of offensive production led to two losses for Missouri softball in its doubleheader against host Auburn. MU was shut out 4-0 in Game 1 and fell 2-1 in the second game.
Jordan Weber threw a complete game in the losing effort of Game 1. While she only allowed four hits, she allowed four runs over six innings, coming off a pair of two-run homers in first and fifth inning, respectively.
Auburn pitcher Maddie Penta threw a two-hitter in the game. Julia Crenshaw and Chantice Phillips were the only MU players to record a hit, and Kara Daly’s walk was the only other baserunner Missouri had all day.
Game 2 was highlighted by a pair of defensive plays from Phillips in left field: an over-the-shoulder catch on the run and a 7-3 double play on what looked like a sure-RBI liner from Auburn.
However, the offense did not produce once more, as MU’s only run came from a Riley Frizell sacrifice fly in the top of the second.
Missouri will complete its three-game series against Auburn at 6 p.m. Monday.
Three MU men’s swimmers receive All-American honors
At the NCAA Championships in Minnesota, Jack Dahlgren, Ben Patton and Clément Secchi were honored as Missouri’s newest All-Americans.
Dahlgren paced the Tigers with his seventh-place finish in the 200-meter backstroke, touching the wall with a time of 1 minute, 39.48 seconds.
Patton earned his spot as an All-American after finishing third in the consolation race of the 100 breaststroke (51.41), which was good for 11th overall.
Secchi rounded out the Tigers left in the field with a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (45.24). This placed him 14th overall.
MU’s Conrad wins 800 on last day of tourney
Missouri track and field’s Chris Conrad came out on top in the 800-meter at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The fifth-year senior crossed the finish line in 1:47.89, edging out the second-place finisher by .03 seconds for the win in both the heat and meet. Sophomore Johnny Martin also recorded a top-50 finish, passing the line in a personal-best time of 1:51.88 for 49th.
In the women’s 800, sophomore Kelsey Schweizer was the top finisher for the Tigers, crossing at 2:08.07 for 11th place.
The Tigers next participate in the Texas Relays, which start Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
CC softball sweeps Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College softball earned two victories in its doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange at Mizzou Softball Stadium. After Columbia won the first game 1-0, the Cougars’ bats warmed up in Game 2, as they grabbed an 11-3 victory.
Rock Bridge grad Ella Schouten pitched a shutout in Game 1, only allowing one hit. She struck out 15 of the 23 batters she faced.
Columbia’s lone run came off the bat of Chesney Luebbering, who drove in Athena Wheeler with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.
Game 2 featured an offensive onslaught for the Cougars. The 11-3 win was the third time this season they have reached double-digits on the scoreboard.
Emily King gave the Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run before Hannibal-LaGrange tied it at ones in top of the second.
After the Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, Columbia dropped four runs in the the bottom of the third thanks to a two-run homer from King, and RBI single from both Luebbering and Jazlin Gottman.
The Cougars next hit the road to face Missouri Baptist in a doubleheader. Game 1 will start at 2 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
CC baseball handles Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College baseball piled on early against the Hannibal-LaGrange with nine unanswered runs en route to a 10-2 victory at Battle High School.
Braden Desonia set the tone for the match with a leadoff homer. Brayden McGinnis followed up the homer with an RBI single to finish the first.
The Cougars continued the beatdown in the second with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Tyler Renn (two RBI), Indy Stanley (solo) and Cayden Nicoletto (solo) to extend the lead to six.
Nicoletto sent a second ball over the fence in the fourth, and continued his career day with an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh.
Columbia will look to sweep the Trojans as it closes out its three-game series with a Sunday doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Battle.
Columbia competes in Miner Invitational
Columbia College took part in the Miner Invitational in Rolla, with several of its men’s and women’s track and field athletes competing in various events.
Sophomore Gracie Schultz placed first in the women’s triple jump, one of only two first-place finishes for the Cougars at the meet.
The other was sophomore Madeline Burton in the women’s javelin throw. She won with a mark of 42.73.
The CC men placed 10th, while the CC women took 11th.