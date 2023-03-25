Missouri baseball was swept in a doubleheader Saturday by South Carolina, losing on a walk-off single in the 12th inning of Game 2.

The Tigers led 4-2 after seven innings, but the Gamecocks wouldn’t go away. With a runner on in the bottom of the eighth, freshman right fielder Ethan Petry blasted a two-run home run over the left field bullpen to tie the game.

