Missouri baseball was swept in a doubleheader Saturday by South Carolina, losing on a walk-off single in the 12th inning of Game 2.
The Tigers led 4-2 after seven innings, but the Gamecocks wouldn’t go away. With a runner on in the bottom of the eighth, freshman right fielder Ethan Petry blasted a two-run home run over the left field bullpen to tie the game.
Ty Wilmsmeyer gave up the big fly for the Tigers.
South Carolina loaded the bases in the 12th, when Petry struck again. He hit a single up the middle off of Daniel Wissler to clinch the doubleheader sweep.
In Game 1, the Tigers fell 8-1. Ian Lohse, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, only lasted four batters. After a game-opening fly-out, Lohse allowed a single to South Carolina designated hitter and a home run Petry.
Lohse walked the next batter, prompting a visit to the mound from the Tigers’ training staff. The left-hander left the game shortly after, making it a bullpen day for Missouri.
MU scored its only run on a double from Wilmsmeyer — in the lineup at centerfield — in the fourth, scoring first baseman Hank Zeisler.
A week after sweeping then-No. 2 Tennessee, Missouri was swept in three games by South Carolina. The Tigers next face Illinois on Tuesday.
Offense falls flat for MU softball in losses to Auburn
A lack of offensive production led to two losses for the Tigers in their doubleheader against host Auburn. Missouri was shut out 4-0 in game one and dropped 2-1 in the second.
Jordan Weber threw a complete game in the losing effort of Game 1. While she only allowed four hits, she allowed four runs over six innings pitched. They came off of two two-run homers in first and fifth inning, respectively.
Auburn pitcher Maddie Penta threw a two-hitter in the game. Julia Crenshaw and Chantice Phillips were the only Tigers to record a hit, and Kara Daly’s walk was the only other baserunner Missouri had all day.
Game two was highlighted by a pair of defensive plays from Phillips in left field: an over-the-shoulder snatch on the run and an immaculate 7-3 double play on what looked like a sure-RBI liner from Auburn.
However, the offense did not produce once more, as the Tigers’ only run came from a Riley Frizell sacrifice fly in the top of the second.
Missouri will complete its three game series against Auburn at 6 p.m. Monday.
Three Tigers receive All-American honors for MU swimming
Jack Dahlgren, Ben Patton and Clément Secchi were honored Saturday as Missouri’s newest All-Americans.
Dahlgren was earned the highest placement for the Tigers with his seventh-place finish in the 200 meter back. He finished the event with a time of 1 minute and 39.48 seconds.
Patton earned his spot as All-American after finishing third in the consolation race of the 100 breast (51.41), which was good for 11th overall.
Secchi rounded out the Tigers left in the field with a sixth-place finish in the 100 fly (45.24). This placed him 14th overall.
MU’s Conrad wins 800-meter race on last day of Raleigh Relays
In a field of 143 runners in the men’s 800-meter race at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina, Missouri track and field’s Chris Conrad came out on top.
In his outdoor debut, the fifth-year senior ran his race in 1 minute, 47.89 seconds, edging out second-place finisher by .03 seconds for the win in both the heat and meet.
Sophomore Johnny Martin also recorded a top-50 finish, after passing the line in a personal-best time of 1:51.88 for 49th.
In the women’s 800, sophomore Kelsey Schweizer was the top finisher for the Tigers, running a 2:08.07 for 11th place in a field of 123.
The Tigers next participate in the Texas Relays, which start Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
Columbia College softball sweeps doubleheader
Columbia earned two victories in its Saturday doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange. After a slow Game 1 finished 1-0, the Cougars’ bats warmed up in Game 2 as they grabbed a 11-3 victory.
Ella Schouten pitched a shutout in Game 1, only allowing one hit. She struck out 15 of the 23 hitters she faced.
Columbia’s lone run came off the bat of Chesney Luebbering, who drove in Athena Wheeler with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.
Game 2 featured an offensive onslaught for the Cougars. The 11-3 win was the third time this season they have reached double-digits on the scoreboard.
Emily King gave the Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run before Hannibal-LaGrange tied it at ones in top of the second.
After the Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, Columbia dropped four runs in the the bottom of the third thanks to a two-run homer from King, and RBI single from both Luebbering and Jazlin Gottman.
The Cougars hit the road to face Missouri Baptist in a doubleheader. Game 1 will start at 2 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
CC baseball handles Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia baseball piled on early against the Trojans with nine unanswered runs en route to a 10-2 victory.
Braden Desonia set the tone for the match with a leadoff homer. Brayden McGinnis followed up the homer with an RBI single to finish the first.
The Cougars continued the beatdown in the second with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Tyler Renn (two RBI), Indy Stanley (solo) and Cayden Nicoletto (solo) to extend the lead to six.
Nicoletto sent a second ball over the fence in the fourth, and continued his career day with an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh.
Columbia will look to sweep the Trojans as they close out its three game series with a Sunday doubleheader. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Battle High School.
Columbia competes in Miner Invitational
Columbia College took part in the Miner Invitational in Rolla, Mo., with several of its men’s and women’s track and field athletes competing in various events.
Sophomore Gracie Schultz placed first in the women’s triple jump, being one of only two first place finishes for the Cougars at the invitational.
The other was sophomore Madeline Burton in the women’s javelin throw event, who won with a mark of 42.73 meters.
Junior Gavin Frantz, who had some success during the NAIA Indoor National Championships, placed third in men’s hammer throw, eighth in men’s shot put and tenth in men’s discus throw.
Overall, Columbia came in eleventh place on the women’s side and tenth place on the men’s side.