Missouri baseball pitcher Konnor Ash announced Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. Ash is the 11th Tiger to enter the portal as the team moves to be within NCAA roster rules ahead of the 2022 season.
"I want to thank my coaches at the University of Missouri for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college ball," Ash said via Twitter. "Barring a professional opportunity, I'm looking forward to my new journey in college."
Ash, a senior, was mainly utilized out of the bullpen in his time with the Tigers. He made 10 starts during his tenure in Columbia.
The Tigers finished the 2021 season 15-36 and missed the SEC Tournament.