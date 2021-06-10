Missouri outfielder Brandt Belk entered the transfer portal Wednesday, his mother Tamika McCuistion confirmed Thursday via email.
The redshirt senior from Houston, Texas, transferred to MU from Pepperdine University and leaves the Tigers after two seasons. He finished the 2021 season batting .273 over 42 games, the third-best average on the team. Belk also hit two home runs and batted in 22 runs.
In his first season with Missouri, Belk earned Second-Team All-American honors in the shortened season after hitting .457 in 13 games.
Belk will join nine of his former teammates in the transfer portal, with six of them also being seniors who will use their extra season of eligibility elsewhere.