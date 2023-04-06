After scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Missouri baseball could not complete its comeback, as it fell to No. 4 Vanderbilt 7-6 in the series opener Thursday at Taylor Stadium.
Junior Dylan Leach was thrown out at third base trying to extend a double into a triple for the final out.
“He knows better than that,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “Sometimes, your emotion catches up with you, and he’s still a young guy. That’s not something you do with two outs and a runner in scoring position.”
The Tigers made a run at the Commodores in the bottom of the eighth. Jackson Lovich singled to score Hank Zeisler, and Ty Wilmsmeyer immediately followed with a three-run homer to cut Missouri’s deficit to 7-6.
Beiser was pleased with his team’s comeback but noted there were opportunities to score earlier.
“I think there is some pressing going on,” Bieser said. “We seemed to struggle to score with runners in RBI situations, and we need to fix that and stop waiting until the end.”
Missouri (19-10, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) had a tough time containing Vanderbilt’s offense throughout the course of the game.
Chris Maldonado hit a two-run single in the top of the fourth to give the Commodores a 3-1 lead.
After Luke Mann plated Wilmsmeyer with a double in the bottom of the fifth, Vanderbilt (25-5, 10-0) scored on a throwing error in the sixth to extend its lead back to two.
The Commodores built onto their lead in the seventh, as Matthew Polk led off the inning with a solo home run. Jonathan Vastine then doubled and scored on a wild pitch by Brock Lucas to make it 6-2.
Mann and Wilmsmeyer led Missouri’s offense. Mann had two hits, including a home run in the first inning, and drove in two runs. Wilmsmeyer finished 2-for-3, with his three RBI coming on the homer.
Freshman Logan Lunceford made his first conference start for the Tigers. The right-hander struck out all six batters he faced in the second and third innings and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks over five innings.
“(Lunceford) was outstanding today,” Bieser said. “When you strike out six straight batters, you start to feel too confident, and emotions for him were really high. He made some mistakes, but I couldn’t be happier with him.”
Lucas took the mound in the seventh inning for Missouri. The freshman from St. Elizabeth recorded a strikeout and gave up two hits, including an RBI single by Calvin Hewett in the top of the eighth that extended Vanderbilt’s lead to 7-2.
The Tigers get another chance at the Commodores in the second game of the series, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.