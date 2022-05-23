Missouri shortstop Josh Day became the first Tiger to earn all-conference honors since 2019 on Monday, when the league announced he received second-team All-SEC honors.
Day is the first MU baseball player to receive the distinction since TJ Sikkema three years ago. He is the first shortstop to get an all-conference nod since Tigers standout Ian Kinsler in 2003.
The senior played in 50 of Missouri’s 51 games this season. He recorded a .340 average with a team-leading 67 hits on 197 trips to the plate. Day finished the season with seven home runs and 29 RBI.
Missouri’s season came to an end Saturday, when a loss to Georgia meant the Tigers fell short of a postseason berth.
MU pitching coach Plassmeyer joins Orioles
Missouri pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer is joining the Baltimore Orioles as a Minor League Baseball pitching coordinator, he announced via Twitter.
Plassmeyer took over as MU’s pitching coach in January. The Tigers ended the season with a team ERA of 5.58. Five pitchers — Carter Rustad (3-2), Austin Troesser (3-2), Nathan Landry (4-2), Holden Phelps (1-0) and Jacob Kush (3-0) — ended the season with a positive win-loss record. Missouri’s most frequent starter, Spencer Miles, ended the season with a 6.20 ERA in 13 appearances and a 5-5 record.