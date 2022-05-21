For a moment, it looked like Missouri baseball was going to make an improbable appearance at the SEC Tournament.
But those hopes came to an end in the ninth inning, as Georgia came from behind in the ninth inning to end MU's season with an 11-10 win Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
To extend its season, Missouri needed to beat No. 25 Georgia, which it was doing up until the bottom of the ninth. MU also needed Auburn to take care of Kentucky. Auburn was leading until the sixth inning with the games being played at the same time.
In the end, neither of the events Missouri needed to happen ended up occurring.
Entering the bottom of the ninth trailing 10-9, Georgia infielder Parks Harber tied the game with a single that scored Connor Tate, who had hit a leadoff double. The Bulldogs walked it off after an error at second base allowed Dwight Allen II, who was pinch running for Harber, to score.
"What a valiant effort today," MU coach Steve Bieser said in a release. "I'm super proud of these guys and I felt really good going into it. The loss hurts, but those guys laid it all out on (the) line and gave their best."
Kentucky used a five-run fifth inning to down Auburn 6-3 in Lexington, Kentucky, meaning a Missouri win would not have extended its season anyway.
Missouri (28-23, 10-20) put itself in position to win in the seventh inning, scoring six runs to take a 10-7 lead. Georgia (35-20, 15-15) responded with a two-run homer in the eighth from Cory Acton to make it a one-run affair.
Austin Marozas (1-4) takes the loss. He entered the game in the sixth and pitched for 2⅓ innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits.
Luke Mann, Torin Montgomery and Nander de Sedas each had two RBI for Missouri.
MU, which had not won a road game in SEC play this season up until its final series, picked up back-to-back wins in Athens to keep its postseason dreams alive. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 11-3 on Thursday and 10-3 on Friday.
Missouri's last appearance at the SEC Tournament was in 2019.