Missouri’s Trevor Austin makes his way to third base on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

Missouri’s Trevor Austin makes his way to third base during the Tigers' home opener against Lindenwood on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. MU's first home series of the season begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, pushed back from Friday evening due to inclement weather.

 Minh Connors/Missourian

After a dominating performance in its home opener, Missouri baseball will look to continue its winning streak in a three-game home series against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Texas Southern. Forecasted inclement weather, however, has pushed the first game of the series from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon.

Missouri (8-2) will open its series up against Texas Southern with a doubleheader on at 12:30 p.m Saturday, when the hosting Tigers are slated to play two seven-inning games. Sunday's series finale is still scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday and go a full nine innings.

