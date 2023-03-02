After a dominating performance in its home opener, Missouri baseball will look to continue its winning streak in a three-game home series against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Texas Southern. Forecasted inclement weather, however, has pushed the first game of the series from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon.
Missouri (8-2) will open its series up against Texas Southern with a doubleheader on at 12:30 p.m Saturday, when the hosting Tigers are slated to play two seven-inning games. Sunday's series finale is still scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday and go a full nine innings.
Texas Southern (7-3) is coming off an 8-5 road loss to Houston on Tuesday. Prior to the loss against the Cougars, Texas Southern went on a six-game winning streak with sweeps against Wiley College and Randall University.
The hitting leaders for Texas Southern are junior infielders Daalen Adderley and Alexander Olivo. Adderley hits .688 and has eight RBI, and Olivo slugs .600 and has seven RBI.
Batting has been the strength for Missouri. The hitting leaders for MU have been infielders Luke Mann and Trevor Austin. Mann hits .767 and has three home runs, and Austin slugs .667 with seven RBI.
Hank Zeisler and Ty Wilmsmeyer have also had strong performances offensively for Missour . Zeisler has four home runs and 13 RBI, and Wilmsmeyer slugs .633.