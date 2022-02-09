The Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 baseball television schedule for all teams Wednesday. Missouri will have eight televised games in total, six appearing on the SEC Network with the other two on ESPNU.
The six games aired on the SEC Network will feature the Tigers facing off against Gonzaga, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The two ESPNU games will see Missouri match up against Kentucky and LSU.
All of the Tigers SEC matchups not featured on television will be available for streaming on SECN+ along with select non-conference games.