The Mizzou Bass Fishing Club is one of 38 club sports at MU, and it’s one that faces unique challenges.
High travel and equipment costs mean that maintaining the club is not always easy. The team competes in tournaments throughout the year against college programs, and their drive to remain competitive comes at a cost — one that their funding cannot afford.
Current club president Cale McCandless took over the team in April of 2021. McCandless, now an MU junior, assumed the role during his freshman year with the goal of bringing a sense of competitiveness to the team.
“I wanted our team to be more serious,” McCandless said. “I wanted to basically make [the club] how every other team in the US is right now. I mean, a lot of people are very competitive in a way. They have the same two guys that compete together, whereas ours, we're always changing.”
The student-run club was founded in 2003 by MU alum Dave Jankowski and currently has 24 members. Its most recent tournament came on March 17, with the 2023 Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks. The club took five boats and 10 members, or anglers, to the tournament as they aimed to qualify for nationals.
Though five boats represented the school, each boat competed individually with two anglers to a boat. Anglers go out on the water for around seven hours with a limit of five fish and a minimum of fifteen inches for each fish. The higher the total weight, the better the performance.
To meet the club’s goals, they must compete in tournaments. These tournaments often require travel and hauling expensive equipment. Club members are responsible for providing the boats, and many bring their own fishing equipment. The team currently has a total of seven boats, limiting their capacity to compete.
“We don't get much funding,” McCandless said. “And it is not a cheap sport.”
The club had four boats qualify for the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship in Kissimmee, Florida this February. Tournaments like these aid McCandless’ goal of keeping the club competitive, but come at a price.
“If we do the mileage reimbursement through club sports, [truck gas] was $6,000 and then it was another $4,000 just for housing with all the parents, another probably $1,500 for boat gas,” McCandless said. “And it just doesn't stop there.”
MU Club Sports allocates funds through a tier system. MizzouRec Sports and Competition Assistant Director Ethan Cobb explained that clubs are placed into a certain tier, with five being the highest, based on their number of competition days. Clubs receive a flat amount from the MizzouRec budget and are expected to match their given amount through fundraising.
Cobb explained that this system is changing to a “points-based incentive system” in which clubs can earn points through competition, involvement in campus and other club events, as well as activities like volunteering.
The club failed to meet their requirements last year, dropped tier levels and were deducted annual funds. The team was given $4000 in the 2021-2022 academic year, a number that dropped to $750 for 2022-23. The club struggles to meet this requirement, as their competitions require extensive time and money.
“What funders don’t understand is the true cost of a fishing tournament,” club member Nick Ginter said.
Ginter explained that the club’s biggest disconnect surrounds its perception as a competitive sport. Collegiate bass fishing is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, with over 600 teams across the country and annual tournament prizes exceeding $1 million.
Kevin Hunt, Senior Director of Tournament Operations at Major League Fishing, has seen this growth firsthand.
“[Competitive Bass Fishing] has 100% grown – it continues to grow, it continues to get bigger and better,” Hunt said. “Our problem is figuring out how to funnel all these kids to the college programs, because there’s just not enough college scholarships.”
The Mizzou Bass Fishing Club is completely student-run, which presents barriers to their capability to compete. In contrast, top competitive fishing schools like McKendree University and Drury University offer scholarships and increased funding for incoming anglers.
“You can get away with it without the funding, but it's much harder, especially for some of the guys on the team,” McCandless said. “I mean, we're not able to do everything we want to do.”
To meet Club Sports’ requirements and to reach McCandless’ competitive goal, the club must attend tournaments, and therefore, they must spend their funds. Their heavy travel and equipment costs are nearly unavoidable in successfully competing.
The club’s need to compete and their funding restrictions directly contradict each other, presenting a catch-22 situation. While their goal to compete faces challenges, McCandless expressed that it is worth the effort.
“Especially now, it seems like we’re just a giant group of friends,” McCandless said. “It’s not just a club sport at this time.”