In the teams’ first matchup since 2018, Missouri baseball fell to Auburn 15-6 on Thursday night at Taylor Stadium.
Auburn got in front in the second inning and never looked back. It was led by Ryan Bliss, Kason Howell and Rankin Woley, who combined for seven extra base hits and 13 RBI.
But the main star for the Auburn team was the starting pitcher, Jack Owen, who went 6⅔ innings, giving up four hits and two runs (none earned) while striking out seven.
“You look at Jack and he’s gotten better each week,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “His last several outings, he’s been solid for them, and tonight it looked like he was really managing the edges of the strike zone and pitching us in and out and really keeping us out of stride, and (we) just couldn’t get (many) good swings off of him.”
Missouri starter Jacob Kush made it through five innings, giving up four runs on six hits,including four extra-base hits. Kush also struck out eight, a career high for the junior.
After Missouri went to its bullpen, the pitching fell apart , giving up 10 runs over the final four innings of the game.
Missouri got some sparks on offense starting in the seventh inning, when third baseman Luke Mann soared a ball over the left-field wall for a two-run bomb. The home run was his seventh of the season, and it marked his third game in a row with a home run. He homered again in the ninth inning. Missouri scored all six of its runs in the final three innings of the game, which ended up being too little too late for the Tigers.
The loss, along with Texas A&M’s win over LSU on Thursday, pushed Missouri into a must-win situation for the final two games of the season in order to have a shot to be in the SEC Tournament. Lose, or have A&M beat LSU again, and its hopes of being in the tournament are gone.
“It all lies on tomorrow’s game,” Bieser said. “We know we have to go out and win that ballgame and if we can do that, we put ourselves in a good position to win the series.”
Missouri will face Auburn again Friday night at Taylor Field. The game starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Tigers’ Senior Night ceremony begins at 6 p.m.