Sarah Luebbert would not go down without a fight. Except for when she did.
With Missouri soccer trailing Florida 3-1 in the final 10 minutes of Thursday’s contest, Luebbert was attacking the Gators’ box when a defender slid in and knocked the ball away. Although Luebbert had been dispossessed, there was little chance for her to avoid tripping over her opponent. Like any well-trained forward, she fell to the ground and drew a foul, handing the Tigers a much-needed penalty kick.
Luebbert’s willingness to go down in that moment was just one example of her general refusal to do so over the course of the second half in Gainesville, Florida. Although her goal off the ensuing penalty and an assist 16 minutes earlier were not enough to make a difference in a 3-2 loss, the senior and captain was Missouri’s leader in its comeback effort.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, Missouri (6-3-1, 0-1-1 Southeastern Conference) spent the entire second half playing catch-up. Some early attacking momentum after the break was disrupted by a Florida breakaway, which ended with Deanne Rose scoring her fourth goal of the season to double the Gators’ advantage.
The Tigers struggled briefly to regain their footing in the match, before Julissa Cisneros put Florida on notice with a long shot in the 64th minute that forced a diving save from goalkeeper Susi Espinoza.
The breakthrough came just a minute later when Luebbert tapped a loose ball in the box to Macy Trujillo, who found the bottom-left corner to put Missouri on the scoresheet.
Florida (6-4, 2-0) dealt a blow to MU’s comeback hopes with Parker Roberts’ goal in the 75th minute, but Luebbert and the Tigers stayed the course to pull back within one on the penalty kick. Despite continued pressure and chances over the final minutes, the deficit proved too much to overcome.
The loss added to Missouri’s run of empty trips to Gainesville. The Tigers dropped to 0-5 all-time at Florida, with four of the meetings coming since MU joined the SEC in 2012.
Now winless through two games in SEC play, Missouri faces an important home matchup with Georgia on Sunday. The Tigers and Bulldogs are each off to 0-1-1 conference starts, and will likely both see this weekend’s matchup as an early must-win to keep pace in the race for SEC Tournament qualification.
ESPNU will air a live national broadcast of the match, which is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Walton Stadium.