Missouri cheerleading won its first national championship, claiming the title at the NCA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Tigers finished the three-day competition Saturday, clinching the Intermediate Large Coed Division 1A title with a score of 96.4028.
MU narrowly edged out second-place finisher East Carolina, which finished with a score of 96.1852.
Missouri has earned several top-10 finishes in previous years at the competition but has never been able to secure the title.
"We finally did it," MU head coach Cynthia Metz said. "We have been coming to this competition for a long time and we have never won. This victory embodies everything about Mizzou Cheer."