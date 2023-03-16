No. 8-seeded Missouri club hockey defeated ninth-seeded Air Force 7-5 on Thursday to begin pool play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III Tournament at the New England Sports Center in suburban Boston.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you