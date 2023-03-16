No. 8-seeded Missouri club hockey defeated ninth-seeded Air Force 7-5 on Thursday to begin pool play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III Tournament at the New England Sports Center in suburban Boston.
MU club hockey begins national-championship bid with comeback victory
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Jonathan Jain
Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Pete Bland
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending now
-
Zeisler's three home runs lead MU baseball past Lamar
-
MU wrestling's Elam brothers bring intensity ahead of NCAA Championships
-
MU club hockey begins quest for national title Thursday
-
MU swimming's 200 medley relay finishes 20th at NCAA Championships
-
MU softball claims Braggin' Rights in doubleheader sweep of Illinois