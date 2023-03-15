Missouri club hockey goaltender Tanner Richardson is confident going into the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III Tournament, which begins Thursday in suburban Boston.
“The guys are riding high, and we’re feeling great,” Richardson said. “We're all super cohesive and working well together, and I think it's gonna be a battle in Boston.”
The eighth-seeded Tigers (19-5-1) are riding a 13-game winning streak going into their first appearance in the national tournament. They play ninth-seeded Air Force at 1 p.m. Thursday at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts. All tournament games can be streamed by pay-per-view on hockeytv.com.
Missouri will then play No. 17 Central Michigan at 1 p.m. Friday and top-ranked Hope at 7 p.m. Saturday to wrap up Pool A competition. Hope (29-1) is seeking its third straight ACHA Division III championship.
The team with the best pool-play record will move on to the Final Four. The semifinals are scheduled for Monday, with the national championship to follow a day later.
As a club sports team, Missouri is a student-run organization that gets its funding from donations and sponsors. No players, coaches or staff members are paid, and fundraising is a key part of the team’s success.
On Tuesday, Missouri announced that its GoFundMe fundraiser surpassed its $20,000 goal to pay for flights, housing, buses and all other travel expenses associated with going to the national tournament.