Mizzou’s goalie Tanner Richardson watches the opening face off of the Rivalry at the Rink (copy)

Missouri goaltender Tanner Richardson watches the opening faceoff between the Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 16 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Missouri club hockey goaltender Tanner Richardson is confident going into the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III Tournament, which begins Thursday in suburban Boston.

“The guys are riding high, and we’re feeling great,” Richardson said. “We're all super cohesive and working well together, and I think it's gonna be a battle in Boston.”

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

