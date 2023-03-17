MU club hockey one win away from Final Four berth

There's a different kind of March Madness happening on the ice at the New England Sports Center in suburban Boston.
Missouri club hockey continued its pursuit of a national title with a dominant 10-2 pool-play victory over 16th-seeded Central Michigan in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III Tournament on Friday. The Tigers are now one win away from a Final Four berth.
The eighth-seeded Tigers scored early and often, while MU goalie Tanner Richardson finished with 24 saves on 26 shots.
Seven Missouri players snuck the puck past Central Michigan goalies Loren Jones and Joel Drucker. Nick Spolec, Danny Rudman and Andrew Cacioppo each had two goals. Coming off his hat trick against Air Force on Thursday, Spolec’s second goal against Central Michigan was his 30th of the season.
Riding a 15-game winning streak, Missouri next faces top-ranked Hope College at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the Final Four semifinal game Monday.
Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.
