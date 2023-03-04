Missouri club hockey will compete in the upcoming American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championships for the first time in program history. Riding a 13-game winning streak, the Tigers have their sights set on the title.

The tournament runs from March 16-21 and will take place at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

