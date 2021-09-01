Missouri cross country will open its season Friday at Gans Creek in Columbia. This will be the first of three home meets this season, and Tigers coach Mac Burns said it'll be treated as a sort of dress rehearsal for the season ahead.
"We're going to go in there and we'll have a race plan set up to make sure that our second half of the race is a little more dynamic than the first half," he said. "It's all about building that momentum throughout the season."
Among the teams in Friday's field are No. 6 Arkansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
The Tigers enter the season with the men picked to finish sixth and women to finish seventh in the SEC. Burns said that the team uses those rankings as motivation for the season.
"I think we're bound to outperform those rankings," he said. "But there's a lot of good teams in the SEC this year. I think this is probably one of the strongest years... I can think of in the SEC as far as depth of really quality teams."
Burns said that both teams will have a good mix of experience and youth, with nearly everybody set to return to the team next season. One of those runners who has experience on the team is junior Mikayla Reed.
Reed missed last season with an injury but said that after focusing on staying healthy over the summer, she's ready to spike up again on Friday.
"I'm just happy to be out there," the Missouri native said. "I'm happy to see where I'm at and I feel really great fitness wise."
The team also has added depth via transfers , including redshirtsophomore Mitchell Small.
Small, who is originally from New Zealand, comes from Northern Arizona University, a team that won the NCAA championship in cross country last year. After running with multiple NCAA record holders, he's not scared to go up against any racer.
"I think it's kind of just knowing that there's good racers and you definitely gotta respect everyone around you, but just not being intimidated and knowing how to run your race, and get the best out of yourself personally for where you are currently," he said.
This will be the first Missouri meet fans are allowed to attend since 2019, something Reed said can have significant impact for the athletes.
"Having everybody come and support us is huge," junior Mikayla Reed said. "When you hear people cheering for you, that energy is just unmatched so I'm so excited."
The men's race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, and the women's race will begin at 9 a.m.