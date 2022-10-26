The Missouri men’s cross country team sprints off the start line (copy)

The Missouri men’s cross country team sprints off the start line during the 2021 SEC Championships at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. The men’s team placed third in the event.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

The Missouri cross country teams will race in the biggest meet of the season Friday, when the Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships.

MU has raced conservatively in four previous meets, but with the Midwest Regional Championships on the horizon, the Tigers are looking to be more aggressive down the stretch.

