The Missouri cross country teams will race in the biggest meet of the season Friday, when the Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships.
MU has raced conservatively in four previous meets, but with the Midwest Regional Championships on the horizon, the Tigers are looking to be more aggressive down the stretch.
The women’s race will start at 10:08 a.m. Friday, with the men’s race to follow at 10:50 a.m. SEC Network will broadcast both races.
Men’s 8,000-meter race
MU senior Marquette Hanson, who finished ninth at the 2021 SEC Championships, has been one of the Tigers’ most reliable runners all season.
Three of the Tigers’ top runners have not raced this season, but coach Lindsey Anderson expressed optimism after the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 30 that veteran leaders Mitchell Small, Martin Prodanov and William Sinclair could be fit to run in the postseason.
Whether Small, Prodanov and Sinclair are back to full health is still up in the air, and even if the Tigers are fully healthy, they’ll face stiff competition to match their third-place finish in last year’s SEC Championships.
Tennessee — ranked No. 17 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll — comes into the the SEC Championships as one of the favorites to take home the team title. The Volunteers finished second at Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational on Sept. 30 behind a fourth-place individual finish from sophomore Yaseen Abdalla.
Tennessee’s toughest competition for the team title appears to be No. 21 Alabama. The Crimson Tide have won three of their four meets this season and finished third at the Joe Piane Invitational.
Alabama sophomore Victor Kiprop, one of the nation’s top runners, is undefeated this season. He won the individual title at the Joe Piane Invitation with a five-mile time of 23 minutes, 16.5 seconds.
Kiprop is the reigning SEC Cross Country Freshman of the Year after finishing fourth at last year’s conference meet.
Arkansas — which has won the last two SEC Championships — is another contender.
Despite falling out the USTFCCA Top 30 for the first time since 2019, the Razorbacks have finished in the top four in each of their three meets this season.
Arkansas most recently finished fourth in Oklahoma State’s Weis-Crockett Invitational — an event Missouri placed 16th in.
Women’s 6,000-meter race
Missouri is looking to break out of the middle of the pack after last year’s seventh-place finish at the SEC Championships.
The Tigers have finished third, fourth, sixth, and 11th in their four meets this season.
Isabelle Christiansen has been the Tigers’ most consistent runner this season, finishing with the fastest time of any Tiger at three of the four meets. Jenna Schwartz beat Christiansen by a fraction of a second at the Weis-Crockett Invitational.
No. 21 Arkansas has won the last 10 SEC Championships.
The Razorbacks have won three of their five meets this season. They scored 27 points to win the Chile Pepper XC Festival, 96 points less than runner-up Southern Mississippi.
Arkansas is led by Isabel Van Camp, who finished 10th at last year’s SEC Championships and second at the South Central Regional Championships.
No. 7 Alabama is looking to end the Razorbacks’ decade-long run of dominance. The Crimson Tide have won three of their four meets this season and are led by Mercy Chelangat, a senior who finished second at the national championships last season. She won the 10,000-meter race at the outdoor track and field national championships last spring.
Chelangrat is the reigning SEC cross country champion and enters as the favorite to repeat.