Missouri men's and women's cross country received 2021 NCAA Division I All-Academic Team honors by USTFCCCA. Senior Sarah Chapman was the sole Tiger to earn All-Academic honors as an individual. 

Chapman received the honor for having a GPA of at least 3.25 and finishing in the top 25 of her event at the NCAA Division I Midwest Regional Championships. 

The women's team surpassed the 3.0 GPA threshold with a cumulative 3.688, continuing its 26-year All-Academic streak.

The men's team earned a 3.192 GPA.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

