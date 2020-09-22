For the first time since 2013, a Missouri cross country runner has earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors.
William Sinclair placed third in his collegiate debut at the Commodore Classic on Saturday, posting a time of 24 minutes, 37.8 seconds. He was one of six Tigers between the men's and women's team to place top 10.
The last MU runner to receive the honor was T.J. Carey in October 2013.
Sinclair was the second freshman overall at the Commodore Classic. His finish was also the first time a Missouri freshman has placed in the top 5 since Victor Mugeche's fourth-place finish at the 2019 Missouri XC Opener.