Hours before the Missouri football team kicks off its season, another team on campus will begin its season Thursday.
Both the MU men’s and women’s cross country teams begin their season Thursday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. The Tigers will do so under new leadership.
The Mizzou XC Opener will be Lindsey Anderson’s first meet as the head coach of MU. Anderson arrived in Columbia after spending the past five years at the helm of the College of Southern Idaho’s cross country program.
Anderson turned Southern Idaho into a juggernaut. The men’s cross country team finished second at the NJCAA Division I national championships. One year later, the women’s team won the national championship.
Anderson is not just a winner when it comes to coaching, but she was a winner as a runner, too. She attended Weber State and was a two-time All-American. After her collegiate years, Anderson continued running, qualifying for the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Looking to bring her winning ways from the junior college ranks to the SEC, Anderson will be inheriting a Missouri team that is looking to compete with perennial SEC powerhouse Arkansas.
Last year, MU’s men placed third at the SEC championships; meanwhile, the women placed seventh, and Arkansas took home both titles.
Anderson’s biggest challenge will be replacing the Tigers’ top female runner from last season, Sarah Chapman, but a trio of Illinois products should lead the way for the women’s team this season.
Perhaps the Tigers’ best returning runner on the women’s side of the team is Isabelle Christiansen, a junior from Oswego, Ill. Last year, Christiansen placed 30th at the SEC championships, 68th at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships, and added two solid performances at the Gans Creek Classic and Mizzou Opener, where she finished eighth and 12th, respectively. In the Gans Creek Classic, Christiansen set her 6,000 personal-best time of 21:18.7.
Joining Christiansen are fellow Illinoisans Jenna Schwartz and McKenna Revord.
Schwartz is coming off a successful 2021 season in which she placed 38th at the SEC championships and set her personal record at the Gans Creek Classic with a time of 21:31.1, good for 17th place.
Revord will be looking to regain her 2020 form after a slight regression in 2021. In 2020, Revord was named to the All-SEC Freshman team .
While the strength of the women’s team features an Illinois theme, the men’s team is led by a combination of international and local runners.
Marquette Wilhite of Warrensburg comes into the 2022 season with high expectations after a dazzling 2021 season. Wilhite took home top-10 finishes in three of his races, including a ninth-place finish at the SEC championships. Wilhite’s successful season qualified him for the Midwest Regional Championships, where he finished 91st.
Wilhite is accompanied atop the men’s lineup by Will Sinclair and Martin Prodanov. Sinclair hails from Tauwhare, New Zealand. He placed 13th at last year’s SEC championships and narrowly missed out on a victory in the Gans Creek Classic with a runner-up finish.
Prodanov, like Wilhite and Sinclair, placed well at the SEC championships, finishing 19th.
The Mizzou XC Opener marks the first of four regular season meets Anderson will use to determine her 10-person starting lineups for the SEC championships in October.
Unlike the rest of the Tigers’ meets this season, the race will feature an abbreviated format. The men’s race will last 6,000 instead of the typical 8,000, and the women’s race will be 5,000 instead of 6,000.
Meeting the Tigers at the starting line Thursday will be Saint Louis, Iowa State and Oklahoma.