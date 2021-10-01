Both Missouri cross country teams finished in the top five at the third annual Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia.
The women finished second overall, and the men finished fourth.
In the women's race, senior Sarah Chapman finished second in the 6,000-meter race. She finished the race in 21 minutes, 2.7 seconds. Her time was a little more than a minute slower than her time last season, when she set the course record in 20:01.
Even with the slower time, MU coach Marc Burns was still happy to see Chapman take the next step forward.
"That was the goal this week," he said. "She's not quite where she wants to be yet, but she took the next step in that direction and ran a great race."
Sophomore Isabelle Christiansen and junior Mikayla Reed secured top-10 finishes, coming across the line in eighth and 10th, respectively. The two of them and Chapman ran the first half of the race side by side right near the front, something that Christiansen said wasn't part of the original plan.
"It was a big confidence booster just looking around and seeing Sarah and Mikayla and all these Mizzou people up front," she said.
Texas A&M won the team meet with 64 points, barely edging out Missouri who had 67 points. Wichita State senior Yazmine Wright won the race after being able to fend off Chapman, finishing the race in 20:53.9.
Burns said that he was happy with how the team went, but wished the team could have gotten those extra points to get the win.
"I don't like to lose and I know they don't like to lose," he said. "So we'll take some motivation from this. I thought we ran well, but we can be better. So we're going to take the positives, and we're going to build on them, and then we're going to be better in two weeks."
On the men's side, Missouri freshman William Sinclair finished second in the 8,000 meter race. His time of 23:52.9 was a personal best, beating his old record at the course by 20 seconds.
"Will tore it up," Burns said. "That was a huge jump for him and right where I believe he's at. But he finally got the race out of his body that we were waiting for."
Sinclair managed to run the final 1,000 meters in 2:51.8, the fastest of all the finishers that day. He said that having fans cheer him on in the final stretch helped him finish fast.
"I just found a new burst of energy in the last 400 meters," he said. "I felt good, so I might as well take advantage of it and finish it."
Junior Marquette Wilhite was the next finisher for the Tigers, placing seventh for his third straight top-10 finish this season. Junior Martin Prodanov also finished inside the top 20 with an 18th-place finish.
North Florida won the meet as a team, finishing with 72 points. Wichita State and Bradley rounded out the top three, finishing with 84 and 94 points, respectively. Texas A&M sophomore Eric Casarez won the race, setting a new course record of 23:36.5.
Burns said that even with some strong individual performances, he still had some mixed emotions about the team score, specifically about who the teams fifth man is going to be.
"I'm excited for Jack Warner, who stepped up to be our fifth man today," he said. "But our fifth man shouldn't be 25:09, they should be 24:45 at the slowest. There's like five guys that could do that and we couldn't get it done today."
Missouri men's and women's swim and dive win Show-Me Showdown
The men's and women's swimming and diving teams showed out and continued their dominance in the Show-Me Showdown, earning yet another first-place finish.
The women's team scored 683 points and beat out second place Lindenwood by 206. The men scored 750 points and beat out Lindenwood, as 300 points separated the two schools.
The Tigers will next compete at the SMU Classic on Oct. 8-9 in Dallas.
Stars cruise past Ozark Christian
Stephens college volleyball dominated Ozark Christian, winning the match in straight sets and improving to 5-9 this season.
The first set was a cake walk, which ended 25-14. The dominance continued in the second set as the Stars took an early 9-3 lead, and the team didn't look back, winning the set 25-13.
Ozark looked like it finally got the offense figured out in the third set, keeping it close with the Stars until the end. It wasn't enough, as Stephens won the final set 25-21.
The Stars next face Williams Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Missouri volleyball loses second straight to South Carolina
Missouri volleyball (3-12) fell to South Carolina (11-3) in four sets with scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21.
Junior Anna Dixon notched 16 kills and had a hitting percentage of .344.
MU will face LSU at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Baton Rouge.