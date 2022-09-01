The men's and women's cross country teams for MU opened their seasons today with a pair of third-place finishes in the Mizzou XC Opener at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Despite the mediocre finishes for both teams, new coach Lindsey Anderson was pleased with the performance of both of her teams.
"I think that going into this race, we had a plan that we wanted to execute with both the men and the women," Anderson explained. "I thought they did a good job of executing that plan, just controlling things, and starting off on a good foot for what you want to do throughout the rest of the season."
Marquette Hanson (formerly Wilhite), the Tigers' top male finisher, echoed the sentiment.
"The goal today wasn't really to compete too hard," Hanson said. "As the meets go on, we'll up our intensity a little and really be in the front packs competing more."
As an individual, Hanson placed in 15th with a time of 18:41.0 in the men's 6,000-meter race. He was closely followed by teammates Blake Morris (19th), Trevor Peimann (21st), Jack Warner (22nd) and Dan Brookling (23rd).
Those finishes gave the Tigers a grand total of 64 points, narrowly missing out on second place to Oklahoma, which finished with 56 points. Iowa State easily took home the team title with 19 points, as its top five runners all placed inside the top six.
The Cyclones' Ezekiel Rop was the individual champion, as he was the only runner in the field to to finish the race in under 18 minutes. Rop's official time was 17:54.9.
Other names who made noise at the meet were Drew Rogers and Jacob Ridderhoff, who finished 17th and 20th, respectively. Both are newcomers to MU this season and ran unattached in an effort to maintain their redshirt status if they decide to use it.
In the women's 5,000-meter race, Isabelle Christiansen led the way for the Tigers, as she narrowly missed out on the top 10 and finished 11th.
"I felt like I was in control the whole time and I think that's a good sign moving forward," Christiansen said after the race.
She also mentioned Anderson's presence adding another level of comfort for her.
"I enjoy having a female coach. That's something I've never had," Christiansen explained. "I think it's cool to be able to connect on that level, and I think she's really positive and encouraging."
The other Tigers who rounded out the team's five scorers for the women's team were Jenna Schwartz (16th), Reilly Revord (18th), Allison Newman (21st) and Ginger Murnieks (26th).
Similarly to the men's race, Iowa State won the team competition in the women's race with a near-perfect 17 points, and Oklahoma finished second with 49 points. The Tigers took third with 81 points.
Dana Feyen of Iowa State was the individual champion after narrowly beating her teammate Madelynn Hill by two seconds with her time of 17:24.2.
MU will have a two weeks before its next meet at Indiana State on Sept. 17. The Tigers return to action in Columbia on Sept. 30 for the Gans Creek Classic.