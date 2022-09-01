The men's and women's cross country teams for MU opened their seasons today with a pair of third-place finishes in the Mizzou XC Opener at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Despite the mediocre finishes for both teams, new coach Lindsey Anderson was pleased with the performance of both of her teams.

