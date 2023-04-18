On April 8 in Marion, North Carolina, a familiar sound erupted from the Missouri disc golf club. In a field of 88 schools and over 800 competitors, all in attendance heard “M I Z – Z O U” at the North Cove Disc Golf Club as Missouri captured its second consecutive women’s college disc golf national championship.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or just be happy,” women’s team captain Alexis Kerman said. “Knowing it was my last time at this stage, it was just like an indescribable feeling.”
Road to the top
In 2018, now-graduate students Jared Brabant and Quentin Borengasser founded the Missouri disc golf club. Both had been part of the Columbia Disc Golf Club and decided to form their own at MU.
The club is one of 491 student-run organizations at Missouri .
“The great thing about college disc golf is just getting to play as a team,” men’s team captain Drew Cantrell said.
The team atmosphere is what drew Kerman’s attention in 2020, as shelooked for a new competitive outlet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once I fell in love with it, it was kind of one of those things where I just didn’t stop playing, and I’ve just thrust my whole life into it,” Kerman said.
Cantrell, who found his way into the sport in 2016 after receiving free discs from other players, shared a similar sentiment. Once he got to Missouri in 2019, he joined the disc golf club and loved it. Cantrell has been the team captain and treasurer for three years.
Last year, Kerman and Cantrell led their respective teams to the college national championships in North Carolina, winning both.
“The theme of the week was redemption,” Cantrell said. “Throughout the entire week, we wanted the title just as bad as the year before.”
In its previous effort in 2021, the men’s team finished 20th after coming into its first nationals ranked second in the nation.
The men’s team entered the 2022 nationals as the No. 1 team in the nation, but it didn’t seem like it at the start. After Round 1, Missouri was tied for 15th at 6-under par and four strokes behind Ferris State and Northern Arizona, who were tied at 10 under. Another round later, the Tigers remained outside the top 10, tied for 11th at 5-under par.
They soon found their footing in Round 3, shooting 13 under and placing themselves three strokes behind leader Illinois State.
In the final round, Missouri managed 3 under on the front nine but still found itself behind. The Tigers rallied for six straight birdies on holes 11 through 16, eventually leading to a final birdie putt from Cantrell that secured the national title.
“Knowing we were national champions was something I will never forget. I love being able to do it with the team,” Cantrell said.
Defending their championship at this year’s event, the men’s team fell short, finishing third.
The women’s team, however, did not falter.
Kerman, along with teammate Renae Beasley, shot 2-under par in Round 1. They struggled in Round 2, when they shot 5-over par.
They responded in Round 3 to finish in a tie for first with BYU at 1-over par heading into the final round.
BYU took an early lead. After trading birdies on the second hole, the Cougars took advantage of a Missouri bogey on the third hole by sinking another birdie. A second bogey of the round on hole six put Missouri down three strokes.
“After hole six, I pulled Renae aside, and I told her, ‘We’re just being a little too aggressive,’” Kerman said. “Par on that course is really great, and it’s the finals. Everyone’s feeling the pressure, and there’s a lot of holes left.”
After their conversation, Kerman and Beasley rallied. They birdied the next two holes and entered the back nine down two strokes.
“That was a changing point for us. And we were able to get it back on a two-stroke swing on hole 12,” Kerman said.
Missouri birdied hole 12, while BYU managed a bogey, leaving the scores tied heading into the final six holes.
Feeling the pressure of potentially beating the defending champions, BYU tallied three bogeys in the final six holes, while Missouri earned a par on each hole down the stretch.
“I feel really lucky to have come back as a graduate student and bring home two team titles,” Kerman said, “And I’m just excited for the future.”
Kerman is currently in graduate school for natural resources, with a focus in parks and recreation, and is also writing a thesis on disc golf in Columbia. She is looking to graduate this summer and make a name for herself in the pro disc golf ranks.
Expanding the sport
Columbia is not new to the disc golf scene. With four disc golf courses around the city — including Harmony Bends, the 2017 Disc Golf Course of the Year — it comes as no surprise that the community is becoming a hub for the sport.
Per Udisc.com, 500 million people live within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of a disc golf course, with the U.S. making up 254 million of that number. It also mentions that 90% of disc golf courses are free to play, like Harmony Bends.
Like most sports in its infancy, however, disc golf is a predominantly male sport. Players like Kerman and Beasley hope to change that narrative.
“When I first started playing, I was in eighth grade and, for the most part, I did not see many women playing,” Cantrell said. “After winning the national title last year, we saw our women’s team triple in size, if not quadruple.”
Kerman, Beasley and 56 other women represented the largest female field that collegiate disc golf has seen at this year’s nationals.
“To be a part of that growth and be a part of the inspiration to other young female athletes wanting to play disc golf is amazing,” Kerman said.