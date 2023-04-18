On April 8 in Marion, North Carolina, a familiar sound erupted from the Missouri disc golf club. In a field of 88 schools and over 800 competitors, all in attendance heard “M I Z – Z O U” at the North Cove Disc Golf Club as Missouri captured its second consecutive women’s college disc golf national championship.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or just be happy,” women’s team captain Alexis Kerman said. “Knowing it was my last time at this stage, it was just like an indescribable feeling.”

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

