Missouri cross country and track and field announced Monday that Washington University transfer Jacob Ridderhoff committed to the Tigers for his fifth year.
The senior is a three-time NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field All-American and an Outdoor Track & Field National Qualifier in 2019. Ridderhoff mainly runs the 1,500-meter for outdoor with a PR of 3 minutes, 47.47 seconds, — three seconds shy of Missouri’s top-10 record book.
On the cross country course, Ridderhoff set a personal best of 15:00.3 in the three-mile and also set a PR of 24:37.3 in 2021 for the 8,000 at the Dan Huston Invitational.
Prodanov holds 1,500-meter record for Bulgaria
MU track and field sent a limited field of competitors last week to the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. Of those racing, junior Martin Prodanov broke his previous 1,500 school record Friday with a time of 3:39.34, now the Bulgarian record. Prodanov is from Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Prodanov also holds the indoor mile record for the Tigers, which he set this season. Sophomore Marquette Wilhite also was listed to compete in the 1,500 but did not start.