Missouri men’s and women’s dive competed in Day 1 of the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.
The men’s dive team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the week with both divers finishing in the top 10 in the 3-meter.
Sophomore Takuto Endo qualified for the NCAA Championships, placing eighth with a total score of 728.4. Endo’s 3-meter made a considerable jump from his NCAA Zone D performance last year, when he finished just 17th out of 18 with a total score of 614.15.
Junior Carlo Lopez wasn’t far behind, placing 10th with a total score of 722. This was Lopez’s third straight year of placing in the top ten for the 3-meter at the NCAA Zone D Championships.
For the women’s team, senior Sarah Rousseau finished 25th in the 1-meter, scoring 253.25 points. In last year’s meet, Rousseau placed 27th with a score of 229.60.
Both teams will compete in the second day of the championships at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Endo and Lopez will compete in the 1-meter, and Rousseau will take on the 3-meter.