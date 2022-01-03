Missouri dive rang in the new year by competing in Day 1 of the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Monday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Senior Sarah {span}Rousseau of the women’s team placed fifth overall in the 1-meter dive, scoring a 274 in the finals and 287.15 in the preliminary round. Sophomore Kayla Wilson finished behind Rousseau in 10th, notching a 246.8 in the final round and 252.7 in the {/span}qualifying set. Freshman Catie Rodocker also participated in the event (195.9, prelims).
On the men’s side, the Tigers scored 328.95 in the team event, placing them third overall in the competition.
Missouri will be back for Day 2 of the invitational on Tuesday.