Missouri men’s and women’s diving returned to competition Wednesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis.
After Day 2, the MU men remained in sixth with 16 points, while the MU women stayed in fifth with seven points. Texas is still in first place in both the men’s and women’s standings, with the Longhorns picking up a win in the men’s 3-meter dive, their third of the event, and earning six NCAA berths.
Freshman Collier Dyer was the first MU athlete to claim a spot in the NCAA Championships after he finished sixth in the men’s 3-meter. After qualifying seventh in the preliminary round, Dyer scored 375.55 points in the final and earned his first berth to the championships, which will take place March 22-25 in Minneapolis.
Former MU diver Takuto Endo also qualified for the NCAA Championships after finishing eighth. The Texas A&M junior qualified in the 3-meter for the second year in a row. He finished eighth for Missouri last year.
In the women’s 1-meter, MU junior Kayla Wilson didn’t reach the top-nine benchmark for automatic qualification, finishing 18th with 521.05 points. Wilson made the finals after squeezing into the top 18 but didn’t improve her position in the standings.
MU freshman Kamryn Wong finished 28th with 240.00 points.
The Zone D Championships conclude Thursday. Dyer and senior Carlo Lopez will compete for the MU men, while Wilson and fifth-year senior Sarah Rousseau will compete for the MU women.