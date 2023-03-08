Collier Dyer mug

Collier Dyer

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri men’s and women’s diving returned to competition Wednesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis.

After Day 2, the MU men remained in sixth with 16 points, while the MU women stayed in fifth with seven points. Texas is still in first place in both the men’s and women’s standings, with the Longhorns picking up a win in the men’s 3-meter dive, their third of the event, and earning six NCAA berths.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

