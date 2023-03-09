Carlo Lopez

Carlo Lopez

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri men’s and women’s diving wrapped up competition Thursday in Minneapolis on Day 3 of the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

The MU men finished fifth with 45 points. The MU women also finished fifth with 14 points. Texas led from the start of the competition, taking first place in both the men’s and women’s standings. The Longhorns won three events and tallied eight individual NCAA berths altogether.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

