Missouri men’s and women’s diving wrapped up competition Thursday in Minneapolis on Day 3 of the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.
The MU men finished fifth with 45 points. The MU women also finished fifth with 14 points. Texas led from the start of the competition, taking first place in both the men’s and women’s standings. The Longhorns won three events and tallied eight individual NCAA berths altogether.
Senior Carlo Lopez earned his fourth straight berth to the NCAA Championships after finishing second in the men’s platform dive. Lopez scored 781.90 points and earned his highest career placement at the Zone D Championships after finishing third in the platform last year.
Collier Dyer, fresh off his NCAA berth in the men’s 3-meter, also made the final of the men’s platform. However, he didn’t reach the top-five benchmark for automatic qualification and finished seventh with a score of 663.55.
For the women’s team, sophomore Kayla Wilson and fifth-year Sarah Rousseau competed in the women’s platform. Wilson fell short of the top-10 benchmark needed for NCAA qualification, placing 11th with 472.35 points, 2.05 shy of 10th. Rousseau failed to earn her third straight NCAA berth in the platform, finishing 16th with 419.60 points.
Missouri swim and dive returns to competition for the NCAA Women’s Championships taking place March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the NCAA Men’s Championships taking place March 22-25 in Minneapolis.