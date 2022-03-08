Missouri men’s and women’s diving competed in Day 2 of the NCAA Zone D Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.
The men’s diving team kept the ball rolling Tuesday, with two divers placing in the top 15 in the 1-meter.
Junior Carlo Lopez led the Tigers with a 12th-place finish and a total score of 632.90. It was Lopez’s second straight year of placing in the top 15 for the 1-meter at the NCAA Zone D Championships.
Sophomore Takuto Endo stayed close behind, taking 14th with a total score of 612.2. Endo has continued to improve from his NCAA Zone D performances last year, when he finished last (20th) in the 1-meter with a score of 257.50.
For the women’s team, sophomore Kayla Wilson finished 23rd in the 3-meter, scoring 279.35 points. Senior Sarah Rousseau placed 41st, scoring 234.25 points.
Both teams will compete in the final day of the championships at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Lopez, Endo and sophomore Jude Dierker will compete in the platform. Rousseau and freshman Catie Rodocker will compete in the same event.