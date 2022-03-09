Missouri men's and women's diving competed in the final day of the NCAA Zone D Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Tigers put together their strongest string of performances Wednesday, with five divers placing top 15 in the platform along with two claiming NCAA Championship berths.
Junior Carlo Lopez gave Missouri its best performance of the meet, taking third in the platform with a total score of 721.2 and claiming a berth for the NCAA Championships. This was the highest score — and placement — Lopez has ever recorded at the NCAA Zone D Championships. Lopez also is eligible to compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter based on his top-12 finishes during the first two days of competition.
Sophomore Takuto Endo finished 10th with a total score of 614. Sophomore Jude Dierker finished 13th with a total score of 531.8. Endo is also eligible to compete in the platform at NCAA's, along with his bid in the 3-meter.
For the women's team, senior Sarah Rousseau punched her ticket to the NCAA's for a second straight season with a seventh-place finish in the platform with a total score of 524.71 points. In prelims Rousseau scored 291.25 off of six dives, the highest score she has ever received through six dives.
Freshman Catie Rodocker placed 14th with a total score of 435.70.
The women's swim and dive team will compete in the NCAA Championships on March 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia. The men's team will compete in the NCAA Championships a week later starting March 23 in Atlanta.
Three MU men's swimmers earn NCAA Championships berths
Danny Kovac, Jack Dahlgren and Ben Patton will represent No. 14 Missouri's men's swim team at the NCAA Championships on March 23-26 in Atlanta.
Kovac earned his fourth straight NCAA invite. He earned his fourth straight berth in the 100-yard butterfly, as well as in the 200 fly and IM. He is seeded 12th in the 200 fly, 13th in the 200 IM and 18th in the 100 fly. Kovac won fifth in the 100 fly at the 2021 NCAA's, as well as first-team All-American honors in the 200 IM and 100 fly. He currently holds the school record in all three events.
This is also Dahlgren's fourth straight bid to the NCAA's, claiming berths in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke. He is seeded 10th in the 200 free and 30th in the 200 back. Dahlgren ranks second all-time for the Tigers in both events.
Patton claimed the second NCAA berth of his career, earning bids in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. He is seeded 13th in the 100 breast and 25th in the 200 breast. Patton earned All-America honorable mention honors in the 100 breast at last year's NCAA's.