The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a one-year contract extension for athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois, the university announced Thursday. Reed-Francois' contract now runs through June 2028.
In less than two years with MU, Reed-Francois has already made her mark on Tigers athletics. Reed-Francois was responsible for signing and recently extending MU men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, who led the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament win in March.
In November, Reed-Francois also extended MU football coach Eli Drinkwitz — who led the Tigers to bowl games in back-to-back seasons — through the 2027 season. Drinkwitz was hired by Jim Sterk, the AD prior to Reed-Francois.
Increased attendance at both basketball and football games are two of the more tangible ways Reed-Francois has impacted MU athletics since she was appointed AD. Basketball's average attendance rose 62.6% during the 2022-23 season, according to MU athletics. It was the largest increase of any power conference school. Football paced the Southeastern Conference with an increase in attendance of 17%.
The athletic department operated at a budget surplus during the 2022 fiscal year — Reed-Francois' first full year at the helm. It was the first time it had operated at a surplus in six years.
"When Desireé was hired, we wanted someone who had a vision of Mizzou Athletics as a place where fans and student-athletes have an amazing experience, citizens are proud of the program, and we compete for championships. She is making that happen," said Michael Williams, chair of the UM Board of Curators, in a release.
Reed-Francois started her tenure with the Tigers by asking fans where they wanted to see improvements. After the football team's 2021-2022 season home opener, Reed-Francois and the athletic department sent a survey to all ticket holders asking for feedback on the game day atmosphere. The recent data suggest these efforts have paid off.
"This is a reflection of the incredible work of our team over the last eighteen months, along with the dedication of a passionate fan base," Reed-Francois said in a release. "It is an honor to serve our state's flagship institution and our 550 student-athletes as we strive for excellence and continue building on the great momentum surrounding Mizzou Athletics."
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu