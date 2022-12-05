MU wrestling (copy) (copy) (copy)

Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith gets a bath after the Tigers’ win at the Big 12 Tournament on March 7 in Tulsa, Okla. Smith was extended as Missouri’s head wrestling coach through the 2026-27 season Monday.

 Courtesy of MU athletics

The University of Missouri Department of Athletics is extending head wrestling coach Brian Smith through the 2026-27 season, Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Monday.

Smith is the winningest coach in program history, both by win percentage (.737) and total wins (319). The Tigers are coming off of a 2021-22 season that saw them win an 11th consecutive conference title, a ninth place team finish in the NCAA Championships, and yielded a national champion in Keegan O’Toole.

  GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri.

