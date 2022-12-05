The University of Missouri Department of Athletics is extending head wrestling coach Brian Smith through the 2026-27 season, Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Monday.
Smith is the winningest coach in program history, both by win percentage (.737) and total wins (319). The Tigers are coming off of a 2021-22 season that saw them win an 11th consecutive conference title, a ninth place team finish in the NCAA Championships, and yielded a national champion in Keegan O’Toole.
“Brian’s values-driven approach and commitment to academics, athletics and leadership development epitomize our department mission,” Reed-Francois said in a news release. “With Brian’s commitment to continuous growth in every facet of the program, the future is bright for Mizzou Wrestling.”
Since becoming the coach at MU, Smith has coached 29 All-Americans to 60 top-8 appearances on the national stage. The Tigers have not had a dual record below .500 during Smith’s tenure.
“I am a believer that positive culture wins,” Smith said in the release. “Tiger Style continues to grow, evolve and get better and I believe we will win an NCAA Championship for Mizzou. This also means I get to climb the Hearnes stairs every day for many more years...grateful!”
The Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 in the NCAA top-25 coaches poll. So far this season, they are 2-1 in duals, and have been racking up individual titles at invites and tournaments.
Missouri is set to compete in a pair of events; an open tournament at Northern Iowa on Saturday, and a dual at No. 11 Virginia Tech on Sunday.