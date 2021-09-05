Volleyball is a game of runs and momentum. And it looks like the Tigers finally found their stride.
Missouri (2-4) won its first match Saturday against Northern Kentucky (2-2) and then followed it up with its second win Sunday against South Dakota. The Tigers swept Northern Kentucky 26-24, 25-22, 25-20, with yet another freshman leading the way. Kaylee Cox notched 11 kills and 17 digs for her first career double-double. Graduate student Brynn Carlson was right behind her with 10 kills.
Offensive efficiency has been the thorn in Missouri's side this season, until Saturday. Setter Nicole Alford moved the ball around and got the middles involved, which kept the Norse guessing. Senior Anna D'Cruz had eight kills out of the middle, and freshman Kayla Burbage added six. Both players achieved a hitting percentage over .425, finding a consistency the Tigers have sorely been missing.
Sunday's match against South Dakota was a little more of a challenge. Missouri took the first two sets but dropped the third after allowing South Dakota to go on a 7-0 scoring run. The Tigers reestablished dominance in the fourth set and won the match 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22. For the second consecutive day, Cox stole the show. The Flower Mound, Texas, native boasted 21 kills and 14 digs. She will be a player to keep an eye on moving forward. Returning Tigers Anna Dixon and Emily Brown also had strong performances, earning 14 kills and 25 digs, respectively.
Missouri will leave Louisville with a couple wins under its belt and hopefully some momentum heading into Rumble in the Rockies next weekend in Laramie, Wyoming. The Tigers face Northwestern (1-4) and UC Santa Barbara (1-5) on Friday and Wyoming (4-2) on Saturday.