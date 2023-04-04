Missouri men's golf shot 10-over 298 on Tuesday in the final round of the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. MU finished the tournament 1 under and placed third behind rivals Kansas and winners No. 28 San Diego State.

Coming into the day, Missouri led the tournament, but the Aztecs rallied and shot a third-round low 7-under 281 to edge Kansas by one stroke and MU by six.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022

  Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian.

