Missouri men's golf shot 10-over 298 on Tuesday in the final round of the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. MU finished the tournament 1 under and placed third behind rivals Kansas and winners No. 28 San Diego State.
Coming into the day, Missouri led the tournament, but the Aztecs rallied and shot a third-round low 7-under 281 to edge Kansas by one stroke and MU by six.
Charlie Crockett was the only Tiger to shoot under par Tuesday. He fired a 2-under 70 and finished the tournament in a tie for 21st at 1-over 217.
MU's three other scoring golfers — Jack Lundin, DJ Springer and Antonio Safa — each shot 76. Lundin and Safa both finished the tournament 1-under 215 and tied for 12th. Springer tied for 73rd at 11-over 227.
Alfons Bondesson shot 80 to finish 4-over 220 for the tournament. He tied for 32nd. Bondesson's score was dropped for MU's team total.
Dawson Meek competed as an individual and shot 72 on Tuesday.
MU's next tournament is the Tiger Collegiate Invitational on April 10-11. The tournament is at The Club at Old Hawthorne, and Missouri is hosting.
Cougars bring home title from Arkansas
Columbia men's golf finished first, shooting 3-over 579 at the Williams Baptist University Spring Classic in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
The Cougars cleared second place William Woods by 12 strokes. Rock Bridge alum Sean Minor tied for second with a two-day total of 144. Junior Kanon Kendrick and graduate student Cameron VanLeer tied for fourth, shooting 2-over 146.
Columbia women's golf finished second at the event. Both squads will travel to play at the MVC Spring Invitational on April 10-11 in Marshall.
Stars picks up road win in Hannibal
Stephens College softball defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 8-4 on Tuesday in Hannibal. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed.
The Stars (9-18) got off to a dominant start, giving up no runs in the first five innings and taking a four-run lead. Stephens held off a ninth-inning rally from the Trojans (9-23) to notch the win.
Junior Gillian Hale had three hits and three RBI to help seal the victory.
The Stars return home for a doubleheader with the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at Battle.
Cougars blow out Missouri Valley
Columbia lacrosse defeated Missouri Valley 20-2 in Columbia off of a seven-goal first quarter.
The Cougars had seven players finish with two or more goals, including senior John Thomas, who finished the game with five.
The Cougars (4-3, 4-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) next play William Penn (Iowa) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.