Missouri men's golf's 2020-21 roster went 3 for 3 in the qualifying stage of the Missouri Amateur Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jack Parker, Dawson Meek and Walker Kesterson all advanced to the match-play portion of the event after making it into the top 64 of the 153-person field through two rounds.
They maintained that perfect record Thursday, each winning his first knockout tie at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach.
Former Tolton standout Parker took just 13 holes to see off Williamsville's Alex Wiseman. He advanced to the Round of 32 after a 6 and 5 win to set up a match against Frank Thomas, a fifth year at Wichita State, at 10:15 a.m. Friday .
Meek, who is entering his sophomore year with the Tigers, took a little bit longer to seal his spot in the next round. His game against Overland Park, Kansas, native John Gardner went the distance, but he won the 18th to secure a 2 up victory.
Kesterson was faced with the toughest matchup on paper. After making it through to match play via a 9-for-5 playoff, he drew third-seed Justin Wingerter from Olathe, Kansas. The graduate student who competed for the Tigers last season saw the Southern Illinois sophomore off, taking the match on the 16th hole with a 3 and 2 victory.
The result means that one MU golfer is guaranteed to make the Round of 16, though one is destined to exit in the Round of 32.
Meek and Kesterson will compete against one another at 9:48 a.m. Friday.
The player who that makes it through in that tie will tee it up in the Round of 16 at 2:30 p.m. later that day. Should Parker qualify, he would tee off 10 minutes later, at 2:40 p.m. Another all-Tiger tie could potentially occur in the quarterfinal.