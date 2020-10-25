After the first round of the Legends Collegiate Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, Missouri redshirt sophomore Ross Steelman finished in a tie for first place overall.

Steelman, a Columbia native, shot a career-low 64, which ties him for the eighth best round in program history. Steelman racked up seven birdies, including five in a row at one point.

Despite his big day, Missouri is in 12th place out of 14 teams. The Tigers shot a 284, 13 strokes more than first-place Vanderbilt.

Missouri’s Yu-Ta Tsai, Rory Franssen, Tommy Boone and Jack Parker all competed in the first round as well.

The Tigers will tee off in the second round at 10:25 a.m. Monday.

