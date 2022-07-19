Missouri gymnastics named Whitney Snowden as an assistant coach Monday, head coach Shannon Welker announced in a news release.
Snowden joins MU after three years at Michigan State, where she helped the Spartans earn their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016. MSU also finished second in the 2022 Big Ten Championships.
"Our team and coaching staff is so excited to be able to add such an accomplished coach to our team," Welker said in the release. "Whitney has clearly had a positive impact on the success Michigan State achieved over the past three seasons. We are coming off a top-five finish in the 2022 season, and Whitney will help us continue competing as one of the top teams in the NCAA."
The Spartans finished the 2022 season 13-4, with a 6-3 record in their Big Ten campaign, good for ninth in the country. Snowden oversaw vault and floor development for MSU, where the vault and floor teams set program records at 49.4 and 49.675, respectively.