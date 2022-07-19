Whitney Snowden mug

Whitney Snowden

 Courtesy of MSU Athletics

Missouri gymnastics named Whitney Snowden as an assistant coach Monday, head coach Shannon Welker announced in a news release. 

Snowden joins MU after three years at Michigan State, where she helped the Spartans earn their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016. MSU also finished second in the 2022 Big Ten Championships. 

