Missouri gymnastics advanced to the Los Angeles Regional final with a 197.400 team score, good enough for second place and a qualifying spot in its regional semifinal meet with No. 4 UCLA, No. 20 Stanford and Boise State on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
UCLA won the meet with a 198.275. The Tigers edged out Stanford for the last spot into the regional final, as the Cardinal scored 197.275.
The 14th-ranked Tigers secured their berth to the next round — the final stage before the NCAA Gymnastics Championships — with a 49.475 score on the beam, which was their final rotation. Alisa Sheremeta scored a 9.950 — the third-best among all competitors on the beam — to help keep MU ahead of Stanford in the standings.
Missouri, led by Jocelyn Moore and Hannah McCrary’s 9.9s, opened the evening with a 49.375 score on the floor, which trailed UCLA by .300 and gave it a slight advantage over Stanford.
In their next rotation, all five of the Tigers’ counting scores on vault were 9.850 or higher as the team totaled a 49.400 score — their best ever vault performance at regionals. Amari Celestine, Moore and Sienna Schreiber each scored 9.9, while Grace Anne Davis and Kyra Burns contributed with 9.850 scores.
Missouri slipped slightly on bars, scoring a 49.150, but Stanford scored the same on the floor, giving the Tigers the advantage heading into the final rotation. MU held on — and some — to advance to the next stage.
The regional final will take place Sunday in Los Angeles. Missouri and UCLA will meet No. 5 Utah and Washington for a trip to nationals.