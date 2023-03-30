Missouri gymnastics advanced to the Los Angeles Regional final with a 197.400 team score, good enough for second place and a qualifying spot in its regional semifinal meet with No. 4 UCLA, No. 20 Stanford and Boise State on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

UCLA won the meet with a 198.275. The Tigers edged out Stanford for the last spot into the regional final, as the Cardinal scored 197.275.

