Although Missouri gymnastics has struggled on the road most of the season, the Tigers managed to get past any previous challenges for a resounding road win against Georgia on Friday.
The No. 11 Tigers (8-4, 3-4 SEC) hadn't performed well in their road meets this season until they outscored the Bulldogs 197.225-196.600, their highest road score of the season in what was their final 2022 SEC meet .
Georgia (3-7, 1-6) kept up with Missouri through the first two rotations, falling behind just 98.550 - 98.300 after the uneven bars and vault events. A consistent performance by the home squad matched that of the visiting Tigers, and it made the two teams look evenly matched through the first half of the meet.
Once the teams transitioned into the third and fourth rotations, the Tigers ran away with the meet with an unsurprising performance in their two strongest events. Missouri totaled a program-record 49.475 points on the floor, led by an outstanding streak of routines from Hannah McCrary (9.9), Jocelyn Moore (9.925) and Amari Celestine (9.95). Once the Bulldogs faltered on the beam with a 48.675, the meet was essentially over.
Besides their weakness in the third rotation, the Bulldogs matched the Tigers every step of the way. They scored a season-high 49.625 on the floor in the final rotation, and left the meet above their overall season average of 195.896. The only issue that prevented them from beating Missouri was their consistency.
The Tigers relied on all-around winner Sienna Schreiber's 39.425 total points, coming from at least a 9.85 score in all of her events. She served as a steady presence for the team throughout and gave the rest of her squad the breathing room to excel.
Though she wouldn't match the past week's success, junior Helen Hu continued to hint at her return to more events with her second consecutive meet on the bars. She anchored the Tigers' opening event and scored a 9.875, enough to solidify their opening event and start the night off strong.
Despite not having a single beam routine over 9.9, Missouri still held it together and closed out the meet. Though the Tigers did have an exceptional floor routine, the win was made possible more by the lack of falls and faults. Alisa Sheremeta tallied the only fall in the meet, and it came in the floor event and was disguised by her teammates' exceptional performances.
Missouri leaves the meet with a crucial road score that will boost its National Qualifying Score for regionals, which sat at a 196.890 going into the meet. With the end of the SEC regular season, Missouri will host Lindenwood, Iowa and Illinois next Saturday for a quadmeet to end its regular season.
The SEC gymnastics championship will take place March 19 in Birmingham, Alabama, where Missouri will compete with the 5-8 seeds in Session 1.