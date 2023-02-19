Missouri gymnastics made history Sunday evening in the Hearnes Center as it scored its fourth-highest score in program history en route to a 197.450-196.550 victory over No. 5 Auburn.
In front of the most fans to ever attend one of its gymnastics meets, No. 16 Missouri shattered its season-high score.
Sophomore Jocelyn Moore earned the first perfect 10.0 score of her collegiate career on vault and the third perfect score in MU history.
Auburn’s olympian Sunisa Lee won the bars event with a score of 9.95, but she struggled on the beam and earned a 9.45.
MU next faces Arkansas at 8 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.