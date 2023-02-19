Missouri gymnastics made history Sunday evening in the Hearnes Center as it scored its fourth-highest score in program history en route to a 197.450-196.550 victory over No. 5 Auburn.

In front of the most fans to ever attend one of its gymnastics meets, No. 16 Missouri shattered its season-high score.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

