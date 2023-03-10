A row of young fans were confident that Missouri senior Sienna Schreiber deserved a perfect 10.0 score for her uneven bars routine, waving golden banners displaying “10.0” as they stood near a Senior Night banner.
The banner honored the reigning Southeastern Conference Co-Specialist of the Year.
While it wasn’t a 10, Schreiber’s 9.95 was enough to win the bars event title and give the Tigers their first lead of the meet. They went on to defeat North Carolina, Southeast Missouri and Ball State with a score of 197.250 Friday in the Hearnes Center.
Throughout the season, Missouri has called its balance beam squad the “Beam Queens,” and no one was in a position to disagree Friday. They won the event by a comfortable margin.
A wall of golden “10.0” banners formed in the stands when Missouri senior Helen Hu landed from her balance beam routine. All eyes were on the judge, who whispered the score to a staffer ready to type it into his computer.
Despite unsuccessful attempts at lip reading, the near-perfect score of 9.975 was revealed seconds later to a chorus of applause from the crowd.
After completing her beam routine, Missouri freshman Addison Lawrence was bombarded by a parade of hugs from her teammates Tigers coach coach Shannon Welker smiled. The announcer's voice echoed throughout the arena as the tiny television monitor displayed Lawrence’s huge score of 9.975.
The Tigers won the beam event with a team score of 49.475, and they also won the team floor routine title.
The first person graduate student Alisa Sheremeta hugged after performing her last floor routine in the Hearnes Center was Hu. During Sheremeta’s routine, Hu proudly smiled from ear to ear and imitated her teammate's actions.
With Friday’s victories, Missouri finished its regular season with a 10-3 record. Its only losses were to No. 3 Florida, No. 6 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky. The Tigers boast victories against then-No. 5 Auburn and No. 8 Alabama.
Missouri is riding a hot streak into the SEC Championships, as it has defeated its last six opponents. The Tigers will compete for a conference title March 18 in Duluth, Georgia.
All eight SEC teams that compete in gymnastics are currently nationally ranked in the top 18, with Missouri positioned near the bottom of the conference in seventh place.